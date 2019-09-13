Sharks open camp with new captain after Pavelski's departure

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks wasted little time in replacing Joe Pavelski as captain, giving the role to Logan Couture even before starting camp.

Figuring out who will wear the "C'' on the jersey will be easier than making up for all Pavelski provided the Sharks both on and off the ice over his years in San Jose.

"It's not going to be the same," Couture said Friday after the first practice at training camp since losing Pavelski to Dallas in free agency this summer. "It's the (bad) part of professional sports when friends move on. That's the way it goes, unfortunate but we'll move on with the group we have here."

Pavelski had a major impact on the ice with his 38 goals, while also leading in the dressing room and on the ice. Teammates like Couture and new alternate captain Tomas Hertl called it "weird" to not have him around anymore.

Pavelski debuted with the Sharks in 2006 and was captain the past four seasons in San Jose. He helped the team make the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history in 2016 and then helped take them to the conference final last year.

That playoff run featured Pavelski being knocked out with a concussion and getting stitches in his head after a bloody fall in Game 7 of the opening round series against Vegas. The injury sparked a comeback and Pavelski's return to the arena during Game 5 in the next round against Colorado provided an emotional boost. He scored a goal in his return to the ice in the Game 7 win over Colorado that sent the Sharks to the conference final.

"Losing Pavs is obviously going to be a big hole to fill, the way he played and how established he was in this room," defenseman Erik Karlsson said. "Someone else will have to do his job and I think it will be a workload shared with different players throughout the course of the year. We'll just have to find a way to evolve and try and adapt to the players that we have in this room now."

Couture will have help with Hertl, Karlsson, Joe Thornton and Brent Burns serving as alternates. Thornton and Karlsson both have captain experience, with Thornton holding that role previously in Boston and for four seasons in San Jose and Karlsson doing it in Ottawa.

Couture, who is entering the first year of an eight-year, $64 million extension, got the nod as a result of his years of leadership since becoming a key part of San Jose's team in 2010.

"I don't think it will change anything," he said. "It's really just a different letter on the jersey. I'll be the same. I'm lucky here in San Jose there are a lot of leaders."

Couture is coming off one of his most productive season, scoring a career high 70 points in the regular season and then leading the NHL with 14 goals in the playoffs.

Couture is outspoken and honest, holding teammates and himself accountable at all times. He has been at his best in the playoffs, where his 48 goals rank second to Alex Ovechkin since he made his first postseason appearance in 2010. His 101 points rank fourth in that span.

"Logan is the prototypical lead by example," coach Peter DeBoer said. "He's going to go out, he's going to block a shot, play injured. He'll sacrifice his own personal stats for the benefit of the team by always doing the right thing. It's just in his DNA. I also think he has the ability to stand up and be heard with a tough message when it needs to be delivered."

NOTES: The only player not ready for the start of camp was D Radim Simek, who had season-ending knee surgery last March. ... The Sharks play their first of six exhibition games next Tuesday against Anaheim. They will play Vegas twice in the preseason before starting the season with a home-and-home in a rematch of heated playoff series the past two seasons. "Hopefully we won't kill each other before the season," Hertl said.

