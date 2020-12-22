Shannon's 21 help No. 15 Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma 69-67 CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 10:56 p.m.
1 of5 Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) is defended by Oklahoma's Brady Manek (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Garett Fisbeck/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 CORRECTS SPELLING TO REAVES, INSTEAD OF REEVES - Oklahoma's Austin Reaves (12) watches as Kur Kuath (52) moves between Texas Tech's Mac McClung (0) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Garett Fisbeck/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Oklahoma's Brady Malek (35) is guarded by Texas Tech's Jamarius Burton and Marcus Santos-Silva during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Garett Fisbeck/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Oklahoma's Austin Reaves, left, and Texas Tech's Micah Peavy (5) scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Garett Fisbeck/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Texas Tech's Jamarius Burton (2) is defended by Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Garett Fisbeck/AP Show More Show Less
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Texas Tech came painfully close to starting its Big 12 season with two losses.
With some grit and a little luck, the Red Raiders avoided that fate. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 18 to help No. 15 Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma 69-67 on Tuesday night.