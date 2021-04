St. Joseph put all seven runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning when the Cadets defeated FCIAC softball rival Staples 7-0 in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Claire Gardella, Riley McDermott, Niamh Dougherty, Maddy Fitzgerald, Lauren Wasikowski, Jill Guilfoyle and Mia Alicea drove in runs.

Wasikowski allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 12.

Staples’ Natasha Taubenheim came on in relief in the first inning and pitched five innings of shutout ball. She struck out 12 and walked one.

Ava Vancini had two doubles and Jennifer Westphal a single.