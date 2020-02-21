Sessoms carries Binghamton past Mass.-Lowell 86-84

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Sessoms had 39 points, one short of his career high, and scored the go-ahead basket with 20 seconds left as Binghamton edged past UMass Lowell 86-84 on Thursday night.

Sessoms hit 11 of 13 free throws. He added six assists.

George Tinsley had 15 points and five steals for Binghamton (9-17, 3-10 America East Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Pierre Sarr added eight rebounds. Jevon Brown had seven rebounds.

UMass Lowell totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Josh Gantz scored a career-high 23 points for the River Hawks (11-17, 5-8). Christian Lutete added 18 points. Connor Withers had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Obadiah Noel, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the River Hawks, shot only 17% in the game (2 of 12).

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 85-66 on Jan. 11. Binghamton faces Hartford at home on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Albany at home on Wednesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com