  • Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition to $420 presented earlier to the Center from the TKSMC members as part of its annual Holiday contributions. Photo: Contributed Photo / Tashua Knolls Golf Course / Trumbull Times

    Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition to $420 presented earlier to the Center from the TKSMC members as part of its annual Holiday contributions.

    less

    Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo / Tashua Knolls Golf Course
Photo: Contributed Photo / Tashua Knolls Golf Course
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition to $420 presented earlier to the Center from the TKSMC members as part of its annual Holiday contributions.

less

Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Tashua Knolls Golf Course