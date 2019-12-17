Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition to $420 presented earlier to the Center from the TKSMC members as part of its annual Holiday contributions.
Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition
Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition to $420 presented earlier to the Center from the TKSMC members as part of its annual Holiday contributions.
Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club President Frank Chudy presents two $500 checks to Michele Jakab, the Trumbull Senior Center Director. The checks to Trumbull Senior Center and the Social Center were in addition