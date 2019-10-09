Sebe Memorial Dedication/Candlelight Walk

Trumbull will hold its Sebe Memorial Dedication/Candlelight Walk at the new turf field on Friday, Oct. 18, at 5:45 p.m.

“Come out and join us in celebrating the life of Sebastian Gangemi, our beloved soccer coach, with a candlelight walk and the unveiling of his memorial,” Trumbull Athletic Director Mike King said.

Trumbull’s girls’ varsity soccer team will be playing Wilton at 3:30 before the event.

The inclement weather date for the candlelight walk is Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.