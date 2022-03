SEATTLE (AP) — Fredy Montero scored twice in the first half, Jordan Morris added a third goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Club León 3-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Montero scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute and added a second in the 39th minute. Seattle had numerous scoring chances in the second half and Morris finally put it in in the dying moments of the match.