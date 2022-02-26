Seattle Sounders host Nashville in season opener

Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -101, Nashville SC +280, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Seattle Sounders start the season at home against Nashville.

The Sounders went 17-8-9 overall and 8-4-6 at home a season ago. The Sounders scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

Nashville went 12-4-18 overall and 4-4-10 on the road in the 2021 season. Nashville scored 55 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Jimmy Medranda (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Nashville: Dave Romney (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.