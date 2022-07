Mariners third. Adam Frazier lines out to first base to Eric Hosmer. Dylan Moore called out on strikes. Sam Haggerty homers to right field. Julio Rodriguez singles to right center field. J.P. Crawford hit by pitch. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Padres 0.

Padres third. Jurickson Profar grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Carlos Santana. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Carlos Santana. Jake Cronenworth walks. Luke Voit walks. Jake Cronenworth to second. Eric Hosmer reaches on error. Luke Voit to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fielding error by Adam Frazier. Nomar Mazara flies out to deep left field to Sam Haggerty.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Padres 1.

Mariners fourth. Carlos Santana flies out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Abraham Toro walks. Adam Frazier singles to shallow center field. Abraham Toro to third. Dylan Moore doubles to left field. Adam Frazier scores. Abraham Toro scores. Sam Haggerty singles to right field. Dylan Moore scores. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Padres 1.

Padres sixth. Nomar Mazara doubles to left field. Austin Nola grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Gilbert to Carlos Santana. Nomar Mazara to third. Trent Grisham walks. C.J. Abrams out on a sacrifice fly to Sam Haggerty. Trent Grisham to second. Nomar Mazara scores. Jurickson Profar walks. Manny Machado strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Padres 2.

Mariners ninth. Adam Frazier called out on strikes. Dylan Moore doubles to left field. Sam Haggerty singles to right field. Julio Rodriguez singles to shallow center field. Sam Haggerty to third. J.P. Crawford triples to deep center field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Sam Haggerty scores. Eugenio Suarez flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Padres 2.