Seattle-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers sixth. Austin Barnes singles to shallow infield. Mookie Betts lines out to deep right center field to Dylan Moore. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow infield to Evan White. Austin Barnes to second. Justin Turner singles to left field. Austin Barnes scores. AJ Pollock grounds out to shallow left field, Kyle Seager to Evan White.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Mariners 0.

Mariners seventh. Kyle Lewis walks. Kyle Seager doubles to deep right field. Kyle Lewis to third. Austin Nola called out on strikes. Tim Lopes pinch-hitting for Daniel Vogelbach. Tim Lopes grounds out to shortstop, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Kyle Lewis scores. Evan White reaches on error. Kyle Seager to third. Throwing error by Justin Turner. Shed Long Jr. strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Dodgers 1.

Dodgers eighth. Kike Hernandez called out on strikes. Austin Barnes walks. Mookie Betts pops out to shallow right field to Shed Long Jr.. Corey Seager singles to right field. Austin Barnes scores. Justin Turner walks. Corey Seager to second. AJ Pollock called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Mariners 1.