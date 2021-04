Mariners first. Mitch Haniger flies out to shallow center field to Ramon Urias. Ty France homers to left field. Kyle Seager singles to right field. Luis Torrens pops out to shallow infield to Trey Mancini. Dylan Moore called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Orioles 0.

Mariners second. Tom Murphy homers to left field. Taylor Trammell flies out to deep left field to DJ Stewart. Evan White walks. J.P. Crawford singles to right field. Evan White to second. Mitch Haniger singles to center field. J.P. Crawford to second. Evan White scores. Ty France lines out to second base to Ramon Urias. J.P. Crawford doubled off second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Orioles 0.

Orioles fifth. Pedro Severino flies out to center field to Taylor Trammell. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to deep center field to Taylor Trammell. DJ Stewart walks. Ramon Urias homers to right field. DJ Stewart scores. Freddy Galvis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Orioles 2.

Orioles seventh. Maikel Franco grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Evan White. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle doubles to left field. DJ Stewart singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Rio Ruiz pinch-hitting for Ramon Urias. Rio Ruiz walks. Freddy Galvis pops out to shallow left field to Kyle Seager.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Orioles 3.

Mariners eighth. Ty France strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager doubles to deep center field. Mitch Haniger scores. Luis Torrens reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Kyle Seager out at home. Braden Bishop strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Orioles 3.