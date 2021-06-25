Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 14 8 Totals 30 3 6 3
Crawford ss 6 0 2 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0
Haniger rf 6 1 2 1 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0
France 1b 5 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 2 2
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 2 1 0 Grandal dh 3 1 1 1
Bauers lf 4 0 2 1 Vaughn lf 4 0 1 0
Torrens dh 5 2 2 4 García rf 4 0 0 0
Moore 2b 4 2 2 0 Collins c 3 0 0 0
Fraley cf 3 1 1 2 Mendick 2b 2 0 0 0
González ph 1 0 0 0
Seattle 021 002 211 9
Chicago 010 000 020 3

E_Anderson (6). DP_Seattle 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 12, Chicago 6. 2B_Murphy (7), Vaughn (15). HR_Torrens 2 (7), Fraley (5), Grandal (12). SB_Crawford (3), Moore 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,5-3 5 2-3 2 1 1 4 6
Chargois H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 1
Montero 1 3 2 2 0 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Rodón L,6-3 5 5 3 3 4 8
Ruiz 1 2 2 2 0 0
Burdi 2 5 3 2 0 2
Foster 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Rodón (Murphy), Burdi (Moore), Montero (Abreu). WP_Montero.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:31. A_32,189 (40,615).

