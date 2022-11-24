Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 53

McCurdy 3-4 0-0 8, Riedel 4-11 1-2 9, Noland 4-7 1-1 10, Thomas 4-10 1-3 9, Reisner 1-6 0-0 3, Sweeney 0-4 0-0 0, McGaughey-Fick 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 5-9 2-4 14, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 5-10 53.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves