Seattle 89, Dallas 88

Stewart 12-22 5-6 32, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Magbegor 6-9 1-4 13, Bird 3-5 0-0 7, Loyd 7-12 1-1 18, Lavender 3-4 0-0 6, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, January 1-2 1-2 3, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 8-13 89.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended