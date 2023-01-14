Seattle 85, Utah Valley St. 80

Chatfield 4-6 1-1 11, Udenyi 3-9 0-1 6, Schumacher 4-12 3-3 12, Tyson 3-11 11-11 20, Grigsby 7-17 2-2 19, Williamson 4-7 0-1 10, Levis 1-1 2-2 4, Reiley 0-0 0-0 0, Lloyd 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-65 19-21 85.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run