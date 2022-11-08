Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71

Chatfield 3-3 0-0 6, Udenyi 5-5 0-0 10, Schumacher 2-17 5-8 9, Tyson 12-18 4-8 35, Grigsby 4-11 2-2 14, Rajkovic 1-4 0-0 3, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0, Lloyd 2-3 0-0 6, Reiley 1-1 0-0 2, Levis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 11-18 85.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed