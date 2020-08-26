Recommended Video:

Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 38 3 11 3
Crawford ss 4 2 2 3 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0
Haggerty lf 5 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 0 0
Lewis cf 5 1 1 0 Machado 3b 5 1 4 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 2
Nola c 5 2 3 1 Myers rf 4 1 2 0
White 1b 4 1 3 2 France dh 3 0 1 1
Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 Naylor ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Lopes dh 4 0 1 1 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Profar lf 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 1 0
Mateo ph 0 0 0 0
Torrens c 0 0 0 0
Seattle 220 002 200 8
San Diego 003 000 000 3

LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 11. 2B_White (5), Crawford (2), Machado (8), Myers (7), France (2), Hedges (1). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Crawford (1), Nola (5), Hosmer (6). SB_Haggerty (3). SF_Seager (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,3-2 5 9 3 3 0 5
Hirano H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fletcher 1 0 0 0 1 1
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Paddack L,2-3 5 8 6 6 1 7
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 2 0 0 0 1 4

Paddack pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hill (Fraley).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08.