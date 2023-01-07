Seattle 76, Texas-Arlington 61

Chatfield 4-4 0-0 11, Udenyi 2-6 0-0 4, Schumacher 6-9 2-2 15, Tyson 6-10 6-7 20, Grigsby 5-10 0-1 12, Williamson 3-8 2-2 10, Rajkovic 1-3 0-0 2, Levis 1-2 0-0 2, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 10-12 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run