Seattle 73, Indiana 57

Hull 2-11 0-0 4, Smith 3-9 2-5 9, Egbo 5-8 4-6 14, K.Mitchell 1-6 0-2 3, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Cannon 2-4 2-4 6, Engstler 1-2 0-0 3, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 3-10 0-0 7, Pointer 0-0 1-4 1, T.Mitchell 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 21-61 11-23 57.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended