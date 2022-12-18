Seattle 72, Alcorn St. 58

Kendall 7-14 5-8 19, Joshua 3-13 0-0 6, McQuarter 3-9 4-6 10, Thorn 3-9 0-0 7, Wade 2-7 0-0 4, Montgomery 3-10 0-0 6, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 3-5 0-0 6, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 9-14 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run