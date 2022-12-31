Seattle 71, Cal Baptist 65

Wade 1-2 1-2 3, Tr.Armstrong 2-6 0-0 6, Ta.Armstrong 2-4 2-3 6, Quintana 3-11 1-2 9, Battin 5-10 2-3 13, Goodrick 3-6 3-4 10, Tchoukuiengo 2-3 1-2 6, Nottage 3-9 0-0 9, Ighoefe 1-3 1-1 3, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 11-17 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run