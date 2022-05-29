Seattle 6, Houston 0

|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dubón ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Díaz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moore ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trammell rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Seattle
|120
|120
|00x
|—
|6