E_Seager (11). DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Fraley (4), Lowrie (22). HR_Haniger (29), France (16), Gomes (3), Olson (32). SB_Olson (4), Canha (12), Bauers (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales 6 5 3 3 0 2 Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Misiewicz W,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 Sewald S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Blackburn 5 2-3 5 2 2 0 5 Chafin 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Romo H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino L,5-6 BS,21-25 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Blackburn.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:07. A_4,140 (46,847).