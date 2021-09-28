Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 37 13 14 13
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 3 3 1
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 3 4 4
Bolt cf 0 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 2 2 6
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 1 1 0 Torrens dh 5 0 2 2
Brown cf-1b 4 1 1 3 Toro 2b 5 0 0 0
Pinder rf-ss 4 1 2 0 Kelenic cf 3 2 2 0
Davis dh 4 0 1 1 T.Murphy c 2 2 0 0
S.Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Moore lf-3b 3 1 1 0
Machín ss-3b 3 0 0 0
Oakland 300 100 000 4
Seattle 003 503 20x 13

DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Pinder (15), Olson (35), France (30). HR_Brown (17), Haniger 2 (37).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,10-15 3 6 5 5 3 4
Guerra 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Kaprielian 2 2-3 3 3 3 0 2
Moll 1 2 2 2 1 1
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Flexen W,14-6 5 7 4 4 1 6
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 3

Irvin pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Moll (T.Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:20. A_11,169 (47,929).