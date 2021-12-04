Seahawks elevate Adrian Peterson from practice squad

Ted S. Warren/AP

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran running back Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle made the roster move on Saturday due to questions about its running back depth. The Seahawks listed starter Alex Collins, and backups Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer as questionable on Friday due to injuries. Collins has been slowed by an abdominal injury but hasn't missed any games. Penny (hamstring) and Homer (calf) both missed last week's loss at Washington.