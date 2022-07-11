Seager HR, Smith inside-park shot send Rangers past A's 10-8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager homered in a career-best fourth consecutive game, rookie Josh Smith's first home run in the big leagues was an inside-the-park shot and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Monday night.
Seager led off the fifth inning with his 20th homer before Smith's one-out liner in the sixth skipped past sliding center fielder Ramón Laureano and rolled to the warning track. The speedy leadoff hitter slid headfirst across the plate easily ahead of the throw, pausing on his belly briefly before getting up and smiling.