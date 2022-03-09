Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland PremiershipWednesday's Matches Celtic 2, St Mirren FC 0 Dundee 0, Hibernian FC 0 Hearts 2, Aberdeen 0 Livingston FC 2, Dundee United 1 Motherwell 0, Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1 Saturday's Matches Dundee United 2, Hearts 2 Hibernian FC 0, St. Johnstone 0 Motherwell 1, Dundee 1 Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0 Ross County 1, St Mirren FC 0 Sunday's Match Livingston FC 1, Celtic 3 Wednesday's Match Dundee 0, St Mirren FC 1 Saturday's Matches Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 11 a.m. Celtic vs. Ross County, 11 a.m. Hearts vs. Livingston FC, 11 a.m. St. Johnstone vs. Motherwell, 11 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 11 a.m. Sunday's Match Dundee vs. Rangers, 8 a.m.