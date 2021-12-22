Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland PremiershipTuesday's Match Hibernian FC 1, Dundee 0 Wednesday's Matches Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0 Ross County 1, Celtic 2 Saturday's Matches Dundee 0, Hearts 1 Livingston FC 1, Ross County 1 Motherwell 2, St. Johnstone 0 Rangers 1, Dundee United 0 Wednesday's Matches Hibernian FC 1, Aberdeen 0 St Mirren FC 0, Celtic 0 St. Johnstone 1, Ross County 2 Sunday's Matches St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m. Aberdeen vs. Dundee, 10 a.m. Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. Hearts vs. Ross County, 10 a.m. Motherwell vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m. Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m. Wednesday's Matches Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m. Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m. Dundee United vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. Hearts vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m. Livingston FC vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m. Ross County vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m. Sunday's Matches Celtic vs. Rangers, 7 a.m. Dundee vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m. Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m. Ross County vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.