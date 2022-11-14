Scott leads Charleston in overtime, beats Richmond, 92-90

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Scott converted a three-point play with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift Charleston to a 92-90 win over Richmond on Monday night.

Andre Gustavson hit the second of two free throws as Richmond scored five straight points to take an 88-83 with 2:44 left in the extra period, but Scott hit a 3 and Ryan Larson scored at the basket to tie the game at 88-88 with 46 seconds left. Tyler Burton put the Spiders in front with a jumper, but Scott answered with a three-point play to take the lead for good, 91-90, and Babacar Faye added a free throw to set the final margin.