Schwindel, Contreras and Happ homer as Cubs top Cards 7-5 MATT CARLSON, Associated Press June 3, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel launched a long solo homer and doubled among his three hits, and the Chicago Cubs topped the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.
Willson Contreras went deep for the third time in four games and Ian Happ also homered to help Chicago end the Cardinals' three-game winning streak. St. Louis has also won five in a row at Wrigley Field dating to last July.