Schwarber hits NL-leading 29th HR, Phils rout Marlins 10-0
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 29th homer, J.T. Realmuto had a homer and a double and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled the major league debut of touted Miami pitcher Max Meyer, beating the Marlins 10-0 on Saturday.
Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins also went deep for the Phillies, who had not scored more than three runs in their previous seven games. Gregorius finished with four RBIs.