St. Joseph senior Schuyler Tomey placed second in the all-around and coach Celina Huber’s Cadets earned third as a team at the State Open Championships in New Milford on Saturday.

Tomey was State Open champ on vault, as her yurchenko (a round-off onto the springboard and a back handspring onto the vaulting table) routine gave her a top score of 9.475.

“I was so impressed with the level of competition today,” Tomey said. “It’s so much fun knowing our entire team in going to the New England’s.”

Tomey was fourth on bars (9.175), tied for fourth in floor exercise (9.025) and tied for seventh on the balance beam (8.80).

St. Joseph’s sophomore Lindsay Capobianco tied for fifth on balance bean (9.00).

Caitlin Vozzella, a junior, was sixth on beam (8.975).

Class L champion Southington added the State Open team crown to its collection. The Blue Knights amassed 136.625 points to edge Woodstock Academy (136.100). St. Joseph (135.325) was third with Stonington (132.175) fourth.

Both the team and individual performances did not disappoint as the four-hour chase for every gold medal and team plaque went down to the wire when the best high school girls’ gymnasts in Connecticut came together.

It was the first State Open team title for Southington, which had been Open runner-up in 2015, 2013 and 2010.

“This means a lot to us and our gymnastics history. The plaque will find a prominent spot in our school trophy case,” said Southington coach Cassidy Chamberland. “This title shows we’ve built the program back up to a high level. The girls put in the work. this is a wonderful end-result. And it will be our first trip to the New England’s.”

Southington, Woodstock Academy and St. Joseph will all be participating in the 2020 New England Championships next Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fairfield Warde.

The top 10 finishers in each Open individual event can compete at the New England’s. But any gymnast from Southington, Woodstock Academy or St. Joseph does not count toward any Top 10. This allows gymnasts below tenth to qualify for the Connecticut contingent until an event group reaches 10 gymnasts.

The first Open team champion was crowned in 2009. Woodstock Academy, although runner-up for the second time in three years, had captured seven of eight team crowns between 2012 and 2019.

There were also individual event honors awarded as the top 40 regular season qualifiers in each event were invited to compete.

Woodstock Academy senior Jenna Davidson was Open champ on floor exercise (9.55) and all-around (36.575). On floor exercise, Pomperaug’s Sara Myrvold (9.20) was second with SCC champion Mia Lawrence of Mercy third.

FCIAC champion and Ludlowe junior Ava Mancini took the gold medal on beam at 9.15. Erin Dunn of South Windsor (9.125) was second.

On uneven bars, Tolland senior Alexa Granfield was champion with a score of 9.375, just ahead of New Milford freshman Hailey Best (9.325) and Davidson (9.225).

2020 STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

At New Milford H.S.

TEAM SCORES: 1, Southington 136.625 points; 2, Woodstock Academy 136.100; 3, St. Joseph 135.325; 4, Stonington 132.175 (top 3 teams advance to New England’s).

ALL-AROUND: 1, Jenna Davidson (Woodstock Academy) 36.575 points; 2, Schuyler Tomey (St. Joseph) 36.475; 3, Hailey Best (New Milford) 36.450; 4, Alexa Granfield (Tolland) 35.925; 5, Sara Myrvold (Pomperaug) 35.825; 6, Caroline Garrett (Warde) 35.750; 7, Mia Lawrence (Mercy) 35.650; 8, Ava Mancini (Ludlowe) 35.300; 9, Katherine Drechsler (Southington) 35.050; 10, Juliana Gagliardi (HK) 34.900.

VAULT: 1, Schuyler Tomey (St. Joseph) 9.475 points; 2, Caroline Garrett (Warde) 9.30; 3, (tie) Jenna Davidson (Woodstock Academy), Olivia Perkins (Darien) 9.150; 4, (tie) Hailey Best (New Milford), Ava Mancini (Ludlowe) 9.125; 5, Katherine Drechsler (Southington) 9.10; 6, Hanna Laskey (Stonington) 9.075.

BEAM: 1, Ava Mancini (Ludlowe) 9.15; 2, Erin Dunn (South Windsor) 9.125; 3, Hailey Best (New Milford) 9.050; 4, Thea Spinner (New Milford) 9.025; 5, (tie), Juliana Gagliardi (HK), Lindsay Capobianco (St. Joseph) 9.00; 6, Caitlin Vozzella (St. Joseph) 8.975; 7, (tie) Schuyler Tomey (St. Joseph), Sara Myrvold (Pomperaug) 8.80.

BARS: 1, Alexa Granfield (Tolland) 9.375; 2, Hailey Best (New Milford) 9.325; 3, Jenna Davidson (Woodstock Academy) 9.225; 4, Schuyler Tomey (St. Joseph) 9.175; 5, Kelly Perrotti (Southington) 9.150; 6, Caroline Garrett (Warde) 9.075; 7, Sara Myrvold (Pomperaug) 9.00; 8, Mia Lawrence (Mercy) 8.95; 9, Ava Mancini (Ludlowe) 8.825; 10, (tie) Tess Vincent (Warde), Tara Chomienne (Ludlowe) 8.80.

FLOOR EXERCISE: 1, Jenna Davidson (Woodstock Academy) 9.55; 2, Sara Myrvold (Pomperaug) 9.20; 3, Mia Lawrence (Mercy) 9.15; 4, (tie), Schuyler Tomey (St. Joseph), Kiera O’Brien (KPT) 9.025; 5, (tie) Alexa Granfield (Tolland), Erin Dunn (South Windsor) 9.00; 6, (tie), Hailey Best (New Milford), Lilly Byrnes (Wilton) 8.95.