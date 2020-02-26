Schroder helps Thunder top Bulls 124-122

CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Chicago Bulls 124-122 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Oklahoma City blew a 24-point lead but recovered in time to earn its ninth straight victory on the road, breaking a Thunder record. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 19 points and nine assists.

Gallinari's driving dunk put Oklahoma City ahead to stay with 1:39 left. Schroder then drew a charge on Zach LaVine and Paul converted a layup to give the Thunder a 117-114 lead with 1:03 remaining.

Chicago had one more chance in the final seconds, but LaVine missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

The Bulls wasted a pair of stellar performances from LaVine and rookie reserve Coby White. LaVine scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, and White had a career-high 35 in his third consecutive game over 30 points.

Chicago lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Oklahoma City committed 26 turnovers and trailed by as many as 26 in a 109-106 win over Chicago on Dec. 16. The Paul-led rally helped kick-start the Thunder season.

This time, Oklahoma City got off to a fast start.

Led by Gallinari, the Thunder opened the game with a 20-4 run. They went 11 for 17 from 3-point range and led by as many as 24 on their way to a 72-55 lead at the break.

Thunder: F Darius Bazley missed his fifth straight game with a bruised right knee. Coach Billy Donovan said there is no timetable for his return. ... It was Oklahoma City's highest-scoring first half of the season.

Bulls: Shaquille Harrison scored 11 points, and Tomas Satoransky finished with 10.

Thunder: Host Sacramento on Thursday night. The Thunder are 31-12 against the Kings since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

Bulls: Visit New York on Saturday. They split the first two games in the season series against the Knicks.

