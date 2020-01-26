Schmidt sparks Texas A&M-CC past Incarnate Word 68-47

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Elijah Schmidt came off the bench to score 13 points, one off his season high, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi breezed to a 68-47 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Schmidt nailed 6 of 7 shots from the floor for the Islanders (9-12, 5-5 Southland Conference), who shot 50% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range (8 of 20). Tony Lewis pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds. Peyton Smith and Jashawn Talton-Thomas scored 11 apiece.

Augustine Ene scored 15 points off the bench, matching his season high, to pace the Cardinals (4-15, 1-7). Freshman Drew Lutz scored 10, but he made just 3 of 14 shots, including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Incarnate Word shot only 31% from the floor (15 of 49) and 23% from distance (5 of 22).

