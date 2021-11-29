Scherzer, Seager get big-money deals ahead of CBA expiration RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Nov. 29, 2021 Updated: Nov. 29, 2021 8:35 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks off the field after being relieved in the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. Eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer is nearing a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday, Nov. 29, because the agreement was still being worked on and would be subject to a successful physical. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, left, tags out Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario on an attempted steal during the third inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $325 million, 10-year deal with Seager, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, because the deal was pending a physical and wasn't finalized. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after scoring on a single by Yandy Diaz the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, on Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Franco and the Rays have finalized an $182 million, 11-year contract that includes a club option for the 2033 season, the team announced Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File_ Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE -San Francisco Giants stating pitcher Kevin Gausman works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Jose Berrios speaks during a baseball press conference announcing his seven-year extension with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP) Tijana Martin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien runs the bases on a home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman and potential shortstop Marcus Semien, according to a source familiar with the deal. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night, Nov. 28, 2021 because the deal was not finalized. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was worth $175 million. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE -Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton takes a lead at first base against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, Sunday Nov. 28, 2021. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
8 of8 FILE -Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Max Scherzer agreed to a record-setting $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets and shortstop Corey Seager struck a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday as players and teams rushed to reach agreements before an expected lockout.
The pair are among among eight players who in recent days have agreed to contracts totalling $1.268 billion in guaranteed pay.