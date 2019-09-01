Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Alief Hastings 20, Jersey Village 7
Cibolo Steele 43, SA Northside O'Connor 31
Converse Judson 44, League City Clear Springs 28
Cypress Fairbanks 17, The Woodlands 16
Cypress Falls 55, Aldine 6
Cypress Ranch 44, Katy Cinco Ranch 3
Houston Memorial 17, Katy Seven Lakes 13
Houston Westside 34, Houston Madison 6
McAllen 49, Brownsville Lopez 7
Pasadena 49, Galena Park 6
SA Northside Jay 42, Laredo Johnson 0
Weslaco East 32, Manor 29, OT
|CLASS 5A
Alice 41, Laredo Alexander 23
Colleyville Heritage 13, Lucas Lovejoy 10
Dallas Adamson 44, Dallas Sunset 6
Fort Bend Elkins 48, Clute Brazoswood 0
FW Eastern Hills 26, Carrollton Smith 13
Hutto 41, West Mesquite 21
Mansfield Summit 41, Sand Springs, Okla. 7
SA Harlandale 27, SA Jefferson 10
Splendora 35, Houston Sterling 27
|CLASS 4A
Center 35, Tatum 30
Dallas Carter 15, Yates 6
Rockport-Fulton 20, Aransas Pass 12
|CLASS 2A
Baird 57, Ackerly Sands 12
D'Hanis 30, Sabinal 16
|CLASS 1A
Aspermont 70, Aquilla 24
Blackwell 62, Eden 14
Calvert 40, Bryan St. Joseph 33
Grandfalls-Royalty 67, Whitharral 22
Jonesboro 58, Newcastle 40
Knox City 74, Happy 34
Loraine 59, Lubbock Home School Titans 14
Matador Motley County 62, Meadow 12
McLean 65, Blum 38
Oakwood 79, Alpha Omega 53
Rankin 54, Tribe Consolidated 44
Turkey Valley 50, Morton 0
White Deer 72, Spur 28
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 47, Midland Trinity 12
Baytown Christian 42, Haslet Heritage 34
Bullard Brook Hill 27, FW Southwest Christian 7
The Woodlands Christian 49, Tyler All Saints 16
|OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 64, Humble Summer Creek 14
Broken Arrow , Okla. 42, Mansfield 13
Katy Tompkins 66, Fort Bend Austin 14
McDade 50, Round Rock Christian 6
Wylie Prep 60, Weatherford Christian 14
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/