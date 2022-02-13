Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Davis 59, West Valley (Yakima) 47 Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 45, Klickwood 29 Mitchell\/Spray\/Wheeler, Ore. 37, Bickleton 21 South Wasco County, Ore. def. Lyle-Wishram, forfeit Sunnyside 64, Eastmont 50 Trout Lake 55, Dufur, Ore. 46 1A District 3= First Round= Bellevue Christian 54, Charles Wright Academy 16 Cascade Christian 45, Life Christian Academy 36 1B District 1\/2\/3= First Round= Evergreen Lutheran 47, Crescent 35 Grace Academy 49, Northwest Yeshiva 22 Orcas Island 53, Crosspoint Academy 50 Sound Christian 67, Shoreline Christian 43 2A District 1= Quarterfinal= Anacortes 37, Sehome 35 Archbishop Murphy 65, Cedarcrest 28 Burlington-Edison def. Bellingham, forfeit Lynden 51, Squalicum 37 2B District 5= Consolation= Granger 62, River View 42 White Swan 50, Goldendale 46 Semifinal= Mabton 60, Columbia (Burbank) 49 Warden 66, Tri-Cities Prep 26 2B District 7= Consolation= Lind-Ritzville\/Sprague 46, Asotin 31 St. George's 62, Davenport 46 Upper Columbia Academy 50, Chewelah 33 3A District 2= First Round= Blanchet 42, Juanita 39 Eastside Catholic 67, Franklin 50 Holy Names 68, Hazen 59 Liberty 30, Ballard 26 3A District 8= Quarterfinal= Ferris 72, Southridge 48 Kennewick 69, Mt. Spokane 48 Mead 60, Cheney 16 4A District 8= First Round= Chiawana 64, Kamiakin 45 Richland 64, Lewis and Clark 29 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/