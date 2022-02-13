Skip to main content
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Davis 59, West Valley (Yakima) 47

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 45, Klickwood 29

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore. 37, Bickleton 21

South Wasco County, Ore. def. Lyle-Wishram, forfeit

Sunnyside 64, Eastmont 50

Trout Lake 55, Dufur, Ore. 46

1A District 3=

First Round=

Bellevue Christian 54, Charles Wright Academy 16

Cascade Christian 45, Life Christian Academy 36

1B District 1/2/3=

First Round=

Evergreen Lutheran 47, Crescent 35

Grace Academy 49, Northwest Yeshiva 22

Orcas Island 53, Crosspoint Academy 50

Sound Christian 67, Shoreline Christian 43

2A District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Anacortes 37, Sehome 35

Archbishop Murphy 65, Cedarcrest 28

Burlington-Edison def. Bellingham, forfeit

Lynden 51, Squalicum 37

2B District 5=

Consolation=

Granger 62, River View 42

White Swan 50, Goldendale 46

Semifinal=

Mabton 60, Columbia (Burbank) 49

Warden 66, Tri-Cities Prep 26

2B District 7=

Consolation=

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46, Asotin 31

St. George's 62, Davenport 46

Upper Columbia Academy 50, Chewelah 33

3A District 2=

First Round=

Blanchet 42, Juanita 39

Eastside Catholic 67, Franklin 50

Holy Names 68, Hazen 59

Liberty 30, Ballard 26

3A District 8=

Quarterfinal=

Ferris 72, Southridge 48

Kennewick 69, Mt. Spokane 48

Mead 60, Cheney 16

4A District 8=

First Round=

Chiawana 64, Kamiakin 45

Richland 64, Lewis and Clark 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/