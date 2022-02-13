Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Davis 61, West Valley (Yakima) 42 Dufur, Ore. def. Trout Lake, forfeit Eastmont 68, Sunnyside 57 Ferndale 73, Cascade (Everett) 51 Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 48, Klickwood 30 Post Falls, Idaho 58, Shadle Park 46 South Wasco County, Ore. 84, Lyle-Wishram 36 Wenatchee 46, Moses Lake 42 1A District 2= Loser Out= Bear Creek School 61, University Prep 54 Sultan 77, South Whidbey 32 Semifinal= King's 76, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 41 Seattle Academy 73, Overlake School 62 1A District 4= Loser Out= Elma 81, Tenino 38 Montesano 55, La Center 42 Semifinal= Castle Rock 46, King's Way Christian School 43 Eatonville 47, Seton Catholic 43 1A District 5= Loser Out= Connell 47, Naches Valley 42 Wapato 92, Kiona-Benton 39 Semifinal= Toppenish 66, Royal 55 Zillah 74, Wahluke 63 1B District 1\/2\/3= Loser Out= Grace Academy 53, Sound Christian 35 Neah Bay 65, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 25 Orcas Island 62, Muckleshoot Tribal School 34 Puget Sound Adventist 64, Crescent 30 1B District 4= Loser Out= Firm Foundation 62, Taholah 33 Mossyrock 53, Pe Ell 51 1B District 6= Semifinal= Moses Lake Christian Academy 67, Entiat 23 Soap Lake 64, Riverside Christian 58 1B District 7= First Round= Almira\/Coulee-Hartline 76, Inchelium 33 Curlew 35, Selkirk 28 Wellpinit 83, Springdale 39 1B District 9= Loser Out= Liberty Christian 67, St. John-Endicott\/Lacrosse 39 Yakama Tribal 45, Pomeroy 42 Semifinal= Sunnyside Christian 53, Oakesdale 30 2A District 4= First Round= Mark Morris 73, W. F. West 44 R.A. Long 65, Shelton 42 Ridgefield 54, Black Hills 40 Tumwater 59, Woodland 49 2A District 5\/6= Semifinal= Grandview 68, East Valley (Yakima) 66 Prosser 68, Ellensburg 66 2B District 6= Semifinal= Brewster 77, Lake Roosevelt 56 Okanogan 66, Manson 60 2B District 7= Loser Out= Lind-Ritzville\/Sprague 63, Chewelah 50 St. George's 64, Kettle Falls 41 Upper Columbia Academy 60, Asotin 57 3A District 2= Loser Out= Ballard 60, Liberty 55 Eastside Catholic 89, Hazen 64 O'Dea 74, Bellevue 41 West Seattle 66, Franklin 47 3A District 3\/4= First Round= Auburn 78, Gig Harbor 66 Evergreen (Vancouver) 56, Auburn Mountainview 53 Kelso 70, Spanaway Lake 47 Lincoln 75, Kent Meridian 55 Mount Tahoma 79, Capital 49 Mountain View 47, Yelm 45 Silas 73, Central Kitsap 48 Timberline 70, Todd Beamer 40 3A District 8= First Round= Ferris 69, Walla Walla 56 Kennewick 78, University 59 Mead 72, Hermiston, Ore. 60 Mt. Spokane 80, North Central 42 4A District 1\/2= Quarterfinal= Jackson 62, Mariner 57 Mount Si 104, Bothell 55 Skyline 59, Glacier Peak 50 Woodinville 75, North Creek 65 4A District 3\/4= First Round= Bellarmine Prep 59, Kentridge 56 Camas 105, South Kitsap 61 Curtis 75, Kentwood 50 Emerald Ridge 59, Mt. Rainier 52 Federal Way 67, Rogers (Puyallup) 30 Sumner 52, Skyview 41 Tahoma 56, Olympia 49 Union 66, Graham-Kapowsin 61 4A District 8= First Round= Central Valley 60, Chiawana 56 Richland 70, Lewis and Clark 47 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/