Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 62, Willapa Valley 54 Gonzaga Prep 72, Lewis and Clark 59 Kamiakin 89, Pasco 31 Montesano 72, North Beach 48 North Kitsap 68, South Kitsap 47 Prosser 82, Ellensburg 73 Richland 93, Hermiston, Ore. 38 Seattle Lutheran 56, Tacoma Baptist 43 Toledo 52, Stevenson 35 Toppenish 75, La Salle 44 W. F. West 60, Aberdeen 45 Walla Walla 83, Southridge 50 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Prosser 51, Ellensburg 40 Skyview 52, Columbia River 30 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsFormer UConn guard Anna Makurat signs with pro team in...By Doug BonjourSportsThey're back: What to know about the Connecticut Sun's...By Doug Bonjour