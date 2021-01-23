Sasser, Grimes lead No. 8 Houston past Temple 68-51 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 2:26 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled to its sixth straight win, 68-51 over Temple on Saturday.
The Cougars (13-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) also beat the Owls on Dec. 22 and completed the season sweep in a rout. Grimes and Sasser hit consecutive early 3s to build a 19-point lead en route to win a hastily scheduled game because of COVID-19 issues.