Saratoga Race Course reconstructing historic Wilson Chute

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Racing Association is planning to reconstruct the Wilson Chute at Saratoga Race Course, which will allow one-mile races to be run on the main dirt track during the summer meet.

A chute is an extension of the backstretch or homestretch of a track and is used to allow for a straight running start. The Wilson Chute was part of the 1902 Master Plan for the track and was designed by landscape architect Charles Leavitt, Jr. It was dismantled after the 1972 season to accommodate additional parking and brought back in 1992 for 25 races.