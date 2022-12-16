Santa Clara 86, UC Irvine 74

Tillis 2-7 0-0 5, Leuchten 2-4 2-2 6, Baker 5-12 1-2 14, Crockrell 4-9 0-0 8, Davis 1-6 3-3 6, Hohn 5-9 1-1 14, Keeler 2-2 0-1 4, Hutchison 3-3 0-0 6, Butler 2-2 0-0 6, Henry 2-3 0-0 5, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 7-9 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run