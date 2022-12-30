Santa Clara 79, San Francisco 67

Hawthorne 0-3 0-0 0, Kunen 0-6 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-1 2-2 2, Roberts 3-8 6-7 13, Shabazz 8-15 4-4 23, M.Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Meeks 8-12 0-0 18, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-1 2, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Rishwain 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-14 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run