Santa Clara 71, California 62

Kuany 1-2 1-2 4, Newell 2-8 2-3 7, Thiemann 3-5 4-5 10, Askew 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 2-2 13, Alajiki 2-5 2-2 8, Roberson 2-5 0-0 4, Bowser 3-5 0-0 7, Okafor 2-5 1-2 5, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 12-16 62.

SANTA CLARA (11-3)

Braun 8-9 1-2 17, Justice 5-11 0-0 13, Bediako 2-3 0-0 4, Podziemski 5-12 6-6 20, Stewart 2-7 0-0 4, Tongue 3-7 1-5 7, Holt 1-2 0-0 3, Knapper 0-1 1-2 1, Akametu 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 9-15 71.

Halftime_Santa Clara 34-25. 3-Point Goals_California 6-19 (Alajiki 2-5, Bowser 1-2, Brown 1-2, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Askew 0-2, Roberson 0-2), Santa Clara 8-19 (Podziemski 4-9, Justice 3-6, Holt 1-1, Stewart 0-1, Akametu 0-2). Fouled Out_Bediako. Rebounds_California 20 (Thiemann 6), Santa Clara 31 (Braun, Podziemski 7). Assists_California 14 (Brown 6), Santa Clara 18 (Podziemski 6). Total Fouls_California 20, Santa Clara 18. A_1,290 (4,500).

