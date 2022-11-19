Santa Clara 69, DePaul 61

Johnson 3-14 6-6 14, Penn 4-11 0-4 8, Gebrewhit 3-8 1-2 8, Gibson 6-12 4-4 18, Terry 1-3 0-0 3, Nelson 3-6 2-3 8, Bynum 1-5 0-1 2, Cruz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 13-20 61.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves