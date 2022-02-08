Sanogo, Martin lead No. 24 UConn over No. 18 Marquette PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 10:32 p.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn had a players' meeting after dropping back-to-back games to Creighton and Villanova to talk about getting back its identity as an aggressive, passionate team that outmuscles its opponents.
The No. 24 Huskies showed off that identity on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak with an 80-72 win over No. 18 Marquette.
