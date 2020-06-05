Sancho, Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts

Recommended Video:

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the German soccer league on Friday for defying coronavirus control measures to get haircuts.

The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari, but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

“It goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut. However, this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment,” the league said in its statement.

It did not give the value of the fines. Sancho and Akanji have five days to appeal.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund scores his teams sixth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Lars Baron/Pool via AP) less Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund scores his teams sixth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, May 31, ... more Photo: Lars Baron, AP Photo: Lars Baron, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sancho, Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports