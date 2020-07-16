Sanó rejoins Twins after clearing virus quarantine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó has finally joined the Minnesota Twins on the field, after a frustrating wait to be cleared following his quarantine for a positive coronavirus test.

Sanó, who is switching to first base this season, took part in his first workouts of summer camp on Wednesday. He tested positive upon arrival in Minnesota from the Dominican Republic two weeks ago, despite never feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. So he was relegated to hitting off a tee and doing agility work in his basement.

“That was a hard process. I got my mind strong and was still positive and did my job,” Sanó said. "I want to say thank you, God, for the opportunity now that everything’s clear and everything’s gone.”

Backup catcher Willians Astudillo also tested positive upon arrival and awaits clearance.

Center fielder Byron Buxton also got good news with the diagnosis of a left mid-foot sprain, stemming from an injury he suffered Monday during an intrasquad game. He said Wednesday he has no doubt he'll be ready for the season opener July 24.

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton fields a ball in an intrasquad baseball game Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis.

“I’m playing. I ain’t worried about that. I’ll be there,” Buxton said.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team would be cautious.

“We think Buck’s going to be good to go going forward, but in time. It may be a couple of days before he’s out there again. It could potentially be maybe even a little bit longer than that. There’s no way to know for sure. We’re going to let it play out,” Baldelli said.

