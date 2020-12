John Locher/AP

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State is finalizing a contract extension with football coach Brent Brennan after he led the school to its best season in more than 80 years.

Brennan’s current contract runs through the 2023 season and athletic director Marie Tuite said the school wanted to make a bigger commitment. Brennan says the extension is “validation” that the program is going in the right direction both on and off the field.