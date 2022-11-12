San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

Estes 5-16 0-1 10, Hernandez 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 9-20 6-6 29, Clark 1-6 0-0 3, Fleming 4-13 5-9 16, Goodlow 2-9 0-0 4, Plumley 0-2 0-0 0, Redwood 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-74 11-16 68.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed